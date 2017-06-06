Virginia Cities Top List of Millennial Growth

Richmond and the Hampton Roads area topped a list of cities attracting millennials.
It’s no surprise that millennials are flocking to America’s cities. But it may be a surprise which urban centers top the list. New data shows two Virginia cities are the most popular destinations in the country. Mallory Noe-Payne has more.

 

 

Between 2010 and 2015 Richmond’s population of 25 to 34-year olds jumped by almost 15-percent. According to numbers published this week by Time, that makes Virginia’s capital one of the fastest-growing millennial cities in the country.

But it’s actually a different part of the state at the top of that list -- the combined areas of Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Newport News.

Adam Ducker analyzed the numbers for The Urban Land Institute. He found a surprising trend: the largest jumps weren’t in New York, Boston or D.C., but in places like Memphis, New Orleans and Pittsburgh.

 

“The results sort of fly in the face of the national story which is that all of the young people in America are flocking to these sexy cities of San Francisco, New York, Seattle and other places," Ducker says. "The reality is that young people have moved to where there’s jobs and where they see economic opportunity.”

 

And, says Ducker, economic opportunity means not just jobs, but also affordable living.

 

