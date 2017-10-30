Related Program: 
Virginia Elections 2017

Transgender Candidate Misgendered in Republican Mailer

By 2 hours ago

Democratic nominee for the House of Delegates' 13th District, Danica Roem, places a campaign sign in a Manassas neighborhood. Roem, Virginia's first transgender candidate, has been misgendered by state Republicans who recently sent out a direct mailer that attacks her as a him.
Credit AP Photo / Steve Helber

The politics of gender and language are colliding in one race for the House of Delegates.

Danica Roem is the first transgender candidate in Virginia history. She’s also the first candidate to be misgendered — that’s the word for when somebody uses the wrong pronoun -- he instead of she. Roem is running against Republican Delegate Bob Marshall, who introduced an unsuccessful bill to prevent transgender people from using the bathroom of the gender they identify with. Republicans are sending out direct mail attacking her as a him. Roem says she’s a she.

“Imagine if you were being misgendered by someone. It’s not consistent with the way that you live. It’s not consistent with the way that you express yourself, and it’s not consistent with the values of the 13th District.”

Raffi Freedman-Gurspan at the National Center for Transgender Equality says Republicans are using inappropriate language on purpose.

“We ask that folks respect our pronoun usage just like we respect everyone else’s, and he’s clearly using this as a tactic to say, ‘Hey look, she’s different and she’s not who she says she is,’ and that’s just completely bogus.”

A spokesman for the Republican Party of Virginia sent a written statement defending the mailer, saying it was not an attack on her gender identity. But he declined to answer questions about it. Marshall also declined repeated requests to be interviewed for this story.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association

Tags: 
Danica Roem
Bob Marshall
Election 2017

Related Content

Northern Virginia Race Pits Transgender Candidate Against Conservative Delegate

By Oct 11, 2017
(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

One of the most high-profile House of Delegates races is also the most historic. The election for House District 13 in Northern Virginia features the first transgender candidate and one of the most conservative Republicans in the General Assembly.