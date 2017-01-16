Proposed Legislation Would Make January 22nd a "Day of Tears" in Virginia

Members of the Virginia House of Delegates are about to consider an effort to create a Day of Tears in Virginia. As Michael Pope tells us from the Capitol, the idea is to mourn the loss of unborn children to abortion.

Leaders of a new nonprofit group persuaded Republican Delegate Ben Cline of Amherst to introduce a resolution declaring January 22nd a Day of Tears.

That’s the day the Supreme Court issued the Roe versus Wade decision, legalizing abortion. Anne Fitzgerald runs the Virginia-based nonprofit, also called Day of Tears. She says she would like to see states across the country take similar action.

“It’s sad that we even have to have this conversation that we are mourning 60 million children that are not with us," she said. "However, I am excited that we have gotten the ball rolling and that we are just in the beginning phases of a national movement.”

Anna Scholl of Progress Virginia says the effort is an attempt to shame women.

“I think it’s inappropriate and a poor use of time by this legislative body to be passing judgment on women who have decided to have an abortion.”

The House resolution won’t be considered by the Senate or the governor. It asks private individuals — not government buildings — to lower flags to half-staff on January 22nd.

