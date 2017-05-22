One Man's Journey to Relive History One Slave Dwelling at a Time

This past weekend, Poplar Forest paid tribute to the lives and stories of the 95 African-Americans enslaved there by Thomas Jefferson, and the legacies that slavery left behind. At the center of it all was Joseph McGill, founder of the Slave Dwelling Project.

Jordy Yager has more.

McGill started his project in 2010 with a simple idea: grab a sleeping bag and travel the country, sleeping where slaves slept. It’s the ‘why’ that’s more complex.

“It’s because of a void that’s in our history,” says McGill.

Poplar Forest, Montpelier, Monticello. All readily call to mind our country’s founding fathers. But there’s more than that, he says.

“We as preservationists tend to preserve those buildings that are iconic, architecturally significant, the house on the hill,” says McGill. “But when these buildings apply to antebellum buildings, there’s usually some type of slavery involved in either the physical building of those buildings or the labor that provided the wealth for those houses to be built. Or there are also buildings that once housed the enslaved. These are the places that we concentrate on less, but they still exist.”

In drawing attention to the sites, McGill hopes people will focus more on the lives of the enslaved who lived there. To afford them the dignity that history has long robbed them of, he says.

In October, McGill plans to spend the night at the University of Virginia while partaking in a 3-day symposium on the effects of slavery.