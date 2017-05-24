Normal is a Cycle on a Washing Machine

One in sixty-eight children in this country is somewhere on the Autism spectrum. But thanks to a better understanding of people with what’s called ‘neurodiversity,’ more and more are graduating from high school and college and going on to good jobs and fulfilling lives. Robbie Harris has more.

The word ‘neurodiversity’ refers to the many different ways human brains function. We all have some version of it. People think and act differently, but the word refers to a biologically based difference in the way some people’s brains work.

Alicia Cohen: “And just because somebody is atypical does not mean they are less intelligent or less capable.”

Alicia Cohen teaches diversity and inclusion at Virginia Tech

“There are companies that hire individuals specifically on the spectrum because there are things those individuals can do that typical brain functioning people aren’t very good at.”

And it’s not only Autism. From Attention deficit disorders to mental health issues… one in four of us will experience a mild version of these at some point---And it’s more likely to happen in late teens/ early 20s. That’s why colleges and universities are working to spread the word about accommodating people’s different ways of interacting with others.

Alicia Cohen: “Not all our brains are the same. That’s what makes the world such a great place because if we were all the same it would be so boring.”

Cohen holds workshops for Virginia Tech faculty and staff. She also gives them at Carillion Clinic in Roanoke and community members are also invited.