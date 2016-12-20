With New Funding, VCU Professor Continues Research to Lower the Cost of Drugs

By Mallory Noe-Payne Dec 20, 2016

 

Frank Gupton, an engineering professor at VCU, is leading up a team trying to make drugs cheaper for those who need them in developing countries.
Credit VCU School of Engineering

A professor at Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Engineering in Richmond has partnered with the Gates Foundation and Clinton Health Access Initiative in research that is drastically lowering the cost of HIV drugs. But as Mallory Noe-Payne reports, his research could help bring down the cost of all drugs. 

 

Frank Gupton used to work for a major pharmaceutical company, so he knows the ins and outs of making drugs. That means he also knows how, often, many drugs that were invented decades ago, could be created for far cheaper today. Gupton says you’d think manufacturer’s would take a look at that, but they don’t. 

“Part of the reason why is in order to get approval from the FDA to produce a generic drug you have to demonstrate equivalency, and equivalency means it works exactly like the innovator work -- the people that originally patented it and developed it -- so they don’t want to change anything, including this process,” explains Gupton.  

In other words, the system disincentivizes manufacturers from figuring out a more efficient way to make their drugs. So that’s where Gupton, now a professor at VCU, has stepped in. Funded by the Gates Foundation, he and his research team are doing that work for manufacturers.

“And when you think about it, over that 20 year period a lot of new chemistry gets developed that hasn’t been applied and we can take that and apply it a new way to make these molecules more cost effectively,” says Gupton.

In one year, they’ve developed a new way to make the active ingredient in an HIV drug. Then, through their partners at the Clinton Health Access Initiative, they handed that technology over to manufacturers in China. 

“Within six months of transferring the technology, then it was implemented in China, we’ve already seen a 20-percent cost reduction in that drug in the marketplace,” says Gupton.

At a cheaper price the Clinton Health Access Initiative can afford to buy more of the drugs, meaning greater access for developing countries.

Now with a new round of funding from the Gates Initiative, bringing their total funding up to almost $15 million, Gupton hopes to put together a plan to replicate his process for additional drugs -- making it cheaper to fight not just AIDS, but tuberculosis, malaria, and more.  

 

 

 

Tags: 
Virginia Commonwealth University
Science & Technology

Related Content

Spit for Science? A Different Approach to a Common Problem

By Nov 21, 2016
Virginia Commonwealth University

Substance abuse and emotional problems are common at many of the nation’s colleges and universities, but helping students to stay strong and healthy is no easy job.  At Virginia Commonwealth, scientists are taking a whole different approach – asking students to take part in research on what genetic factors may put them at risk, and looking for ways to prevent or treat problems when they occur. 

VCU Start-Up Creates Protective Clothing for Mothers-to-be

By Sandy Hausman Oct 19, 2016
Virginia Commonwealth University

Cell phones are everywhere. About 7 billion of them are in use worldwide, but concerns remain about the safety of the electromagnetic fields they produce. That’s why two students and a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University are launching a business to protect pregnant women, their babies and anyone else who’s worried about exposure.

College Students Think New Law is Good for Sexual Assault Victims, Research Finds

By Mallory Noe-Payne Jun 1, 2016
Theud-bald/Flickr

Only 1 in 3 victims of sexual violence end up reporting their assault to authorities. That number is even lower on college campuses where it's 1 in 5.

New Study Suggests Light Can Influence the Taste of Milk

By Dec 1, 2016
Guy Montag / Flickr

Just the words milk and cookies conjure up delicious childhood memories, but if you’re old enough to remember when milk was delivered directly to your door you may have noticed that the milk you drink today doesn’t taste as good as it used to. Scientists at Virginia Tech have found out why.