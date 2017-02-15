New Analysis: Pipelines Could Leave Vast Environmental Footprints

By Nick Gilmore 11 minutes ago

According to a new analysis released this week, two proposed pipeline projects in the state could have significant environmental impacts.

From the very beginning, the Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast Pipelines have been highly scrutinized. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission released a statement detailing the potential environmental impacts of the pipelines last year, and ever since environmental groups have claimed that statement just isn’t as detailed as it needs to be.

One of those groups is non-profit Oil Change International, where Lorne Stockman has led efforts to fully detail the proposed pipelines' footprint on the local environment:

“We find that Mountain Valley Pipeline would cause annual emissions of 90 million metric tons and that the Atlantic Coast Pipeline would be about 68 million tons annually. Together, the emissions are equivalent to 46 average U.S. coal plants.”

Proposed plan for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, one of two controversial natural gas pipeline projects planned for the state.
Credit Oil Change International

Stockman says that FERC drafted its statement using outdated data and has underestimated the environmental impacts of natural gas.

He hopes the analysis will inspire citizens to call on FERC to take a second look:

“We hope that citizens will go out there and talk to FERC and use our briefings to provide FERC with the correct facts and figures.”

FERC is still accepting public comments on both of the pipeline projects.

Tags: 
Mountain Valley Pipeline
Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Related Content

"Pipeline Fighters" Documentary Premiers in Blacksburg

By Robbie Harris Feb 14, 2017

A documentary called ‘Pipeline Fighters” will debut in Theaters in Blacksburg and Roanoke.  It began as an online series about the Mountain Valley Pipeline.  Now it’s become a feature length film that also examines the impact pipelines and fracked natural gas are having on communities beyond the state.  

A Setback for Pipeline Opponents

By Sandy Hausman Feb 6, 2017
Sandy Hausman

A judge in Nelson County has ruled against 39 residents who refused to let surveyors on their land to prepare for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, but as Sandy Hausman reports, opponents say they’ll keep fighting the project.

FERC’s Pipeline Impact Statement Full of Errors, say Environmental Groups

By Robbie Harris Dec 7, 2016
Hill Studios & Appalachian Trail Conservancy

The public comment period on the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline ends December 22. Supporters and opponents are weighing in on the prospect of a 300-mile pipe carrying natural gas through Virginia. But environmental groups are refusing even to comment on the government’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement, released in September.  They say it’s riddled with errors that misrepresent the effects of the pipeline.  