Montco Asks FERC to Reconsider Pipeline Approval

The Montgomery County Board of supervisors will ask the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reconsider its decision approving the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

FERC granted that approval October 13th.

The 300-mile pipeline, to be built by E-Q-T Partners, would carry natural gas through Virginia, mostly for export.

The board voted unanimously on October 30th to request the rehearing of the commission’s approval order, citing its concern that FERC has not appropriately addressed the dangers pipeline construction may pose to the county’s environment and residents' quality of life.