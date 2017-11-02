Libertarian to Other Candidates for Governor: Grow Up

By Mallory Noe-Payne 3 minutes ago

 

Cliff Hyra, the Libertarian candidate for Virginia governor, gestures during an interview in Richmond.
Credit Steve Helber / AP

 

Five days before Virginians elect their next Governor, the third-party candidate is accusing his opponents of acting like children.

 


Cliff Hyra, the Libertarian candidate for Governor, stood outside Richmond’s capitol Thursday and condemned the tone of several recent attack ads -- run both by Democrat Ralph Northam’s campaign, and Republican Ed Gillespie’s.

 

Hyra told a story of his seven year old daughter asking if grown ups really fought like the way she had seen the two candidates fight. "These two do," Hyra told her.

 

 

“I think that they’re convinced it’s effective, and I think that they’re running a consultant driven campaign and somebody along the line told them that if they wanted to win that they had to do this,” Hyra said. “And the most important thing to them is that they win.”

Hyra is currently polling at about 3-percent.

 

More Information: Meet Your Libertarian Candidate for Governor, Cliff Hyra

 

He also announced he’ll release several policy papers in the coming days. He hopes voters will go online and compare the ideas of all three candidates.

“And choose a candidate not based on fear or attack ads but based on who they think is most closely aligned with their own positions of what they think is best for the future of Virginia,” said Hyra.

Later in the day, both Gillespie and Northam’s campaign each released a new ad attacking the other.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association

Tags: 
Election 2017
Cliff Hyra

Related Content

Polling is All Over the Map in Hotly Contested Race for Governor

By 21 hours ago
AP Photo / Steve Helber

Polling in Virginia's gubernatorial race is a mixed bag, with different polls predicting different results next week.

First Gubernatorial Debate Does Not Include Libertarian Candidate

By Jul 24, 2017
Michael Pope

The first of three debates for governor is scheduled for this weekend, when Democrat Ralph Northam will square off with Republican Ed Gillespie at the Homestead Resort in Hot Springs. But there’s one candidate who’s not invited to the party.

Republican Ed Gillespie Calls For Loosening Of Some Marijuana Restrictions

By Sep 6, 2017
Associated Press

Virginia's Republican candidate for Governor came out Wednesday in support of legalizing medical marijuana, as well as a loosening of punishment for possessing small amounts of the drug. 