Related Program: 
2017 General Assembly Coverage

Jamycheal Mitchell's Death is Sparking Discussions Over Mental Health Reform at the General Assembly

By Michael Pope 15 minutes ago
Related Program: 
2017 General Assembly Coverage

Senator Barbara Favola, seen here in a file photo from last year's General Assembly session, is pushing legislation that would require mental health training for all correctional officers in the state.
Credit AP Photo / Steve Helber

The death of a mentally ill man at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail is prompting lawmakers to take action in Richmond.

The family of Jamycheal Mitchell was in Richmond this week to lobby lawmakers to take action. They don’t want his death behind bars at the Hampton Roads jail to be in vain. His aunt, Roxanne Adams, says now is the time to take action.

“We ask that real changes be implemented at Virginia jails to prevent another mentally ill young man like Jamycheal Mitchell from dying.”

Senator Barbara Favola is pushing a bill that would require mental health training for all correctional officers at Virginia jails. The idea is that they would be able to recognize the signs of mental illness — signs like Jamycheal Mitchell slowly starving while he was incarcerated for stealing $5 worth of snacks.

“Now is the opportunity for us to make our voices heard. It’s sometimes so unfortunate we have to suffer a horrific tragedy to move the policy agenda forward.”

Other bills under consideration include mental health screening for all inmates, requiring the the state to investigate deaths at jails and allowing police to take mentally ill suspects to seek help rather than locking them behind bars. 

Tags: 
Jamycheal Mitchell
Mental Health Reform
2017 General Assembly

Related Content

Governor Highlights Improvements to Mental Health System in Budget Proposal

By Mallory Noe-Payne Dec 14, 2016
Steve Helber / AP

 

As lawmakers gear up for the legislative session beginning in January, Governor Terry McAuliffe is prepping his agenda. Wednesday, he rolled out a suite of ideas for how to improve the state’s mental health system. 

Prison, or Treatment, for the Mentally Ill?

By Sandy Hausman Dec 7, 2016
Pete Earley

Virginia has nine mental hospitals caring for about 1,400, but an estimated 13,000 people with serious mental illness are locked up in Virginia prisons and jails. Now, however, some communities have begun diverting those with mental health issues to treatment programs. 

One in Five State Prisoners Suffer from Serious Mental Ilness

By Sandy Hausman Dec 6, 2016
Sandy Hausman / WVTF

Experts say one of every five people in state prison has a serious mental illness, and the rate is even higher at Virginia’s 62 regional jails, but the General Assembly provides little funding for mental health care behind bars. 