House of Delegates Declares Porn a Public Health Hazard

One Virginia lawmaker says the rise of online pornography is creating a crisis.

Michael Pope has the story.

Republican Delegate Bob Marshall wants to declare pornography as a public health hazard. On the House floor, he quoted from data presented in a congressional hearing.

“56% of divorce cases involved one party having an obsessive interest in pornographic websites.”

Democratic Delegate Paul Krizek urged his colleagues to vote no.

“My constituents don’t have this problem.”

The recognition, though, passed with an overwhelming majority, which Krizek says...

“It’s just the dumbest thing, and people are afraid. Look, the reason it was 91 to 8 is because nobody wants to run against somebody else who puts in their brochure oh you’re for pornography. But I think it’s up to people to have their choice.”

Marshall says one of the reasons he introduced the measure was to get lawmakers to go on the record. Now he’s got his wish — the vast House members have voted to declare porn a public health hazard. And eight lawmakers may be in danger of hearing about the issue later this year, when they run for re-election.