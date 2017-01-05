Governor Orders New Protection for LGBTs, Warns Lawmakers Against Divisive Legislation

By 5 minutes ago

Governor Terry McAuliffe signs an executive order making it illegal for companies doing business in the Commonwealth to discriminate based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
Credit Sandy Hausman / WVTF / RADIO IQ

As Virginia’s General Assembly prepares to do business later this month, Governor McAuliffe is warning members not to introduce controversial bills that involve social policy.  He urged them to be tolerant and to focus on jobs, transportation and education. 

The Governor began his day at the University of Virginia, signing an executive order making it illegal for any companies who do business with the state to discriminate based on sexual orientation or gender identity, and he vowed to veto a bill that would ban abortion after 20 weeks.

“We will not tolerate any attacks on women’s rights or LGBT rights here in the Commonwealth of Virginia. I am 71 -0 on vetoes," McAuliffe said. "They have yet to override any of my vetoes, and let me be clear. They are not going to be able to override any of my vetoes in the upcoming legislative session.”

Terry McAuliffe said Virginia was already welcoming new businesses that did not want to locate in Indiana or North Carolina where lawmakers have passed discriminatory legislation.

“I just announced a major company has moved to Richmond – 732 high-paying jobs, because they will not go to a state that discriminates against women or members of the LGBT communities.”

At Equality Virginia, Executive Director James Parrish said the declaration was needed, since the law allowed private firms to deny employment or housing to gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgendered people.  Companies that don’t do business with the state can still discriminate, but Parrish said that’s unlikely.

“The private sector can still willingly fire and not hire people for being gay or transgender, but 17 out of the 18 Fortune 500 companies headquartered in Virginia have non-discrimination protection.”

McAuliffe also asked lawmakers to remove a ban on gay marriage from the state’s constitution.  

Tags: 
LGBT
2017 General Assembly

Related Content

Lawmakers Want More Transparency from State University Presidents

By Michael Pope 19 hours ago
P. Morrissey / Flickr

Digging into the inner workings of a college or university can be difficult, even when records are requested through a Freedom of Information Act request. As Michael Pope tells us, that’s because university presidents enjoy a license to operate outside of the scope of public scrutiny.

Lawmakers to Consider Extra Funding For Historically Black Cemeteries

By Mallory Noe-Payne 21 hours ago
Mallory Noe-Payne / WVTF / RADIO IQ

After integration, historically black cemeteries around the state fell to the wayside, often unkempt, uncared for, and forgotten.

Drones Are a Public Safety Issue, Says One Lawmaker

By Michael Pope Dec 29, 2016
Andrew Turner / Flickr

 

Privately operated drones are quickly becoming more commonplace, as hobbyists use them to take photos and videos. But they’re also posing a public safety hazard, one that one Virginia lawmaker says he has a solution for. 