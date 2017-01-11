Following Two Special Elections, Republicans Retain Control of Virginia's Lawmaking Bodies

Heading into the legislative session, both of Virginia’s lawmaking bodies remain controlled by Republicans. Two special elections in the state senate yesterday could have possibly flipped that control.

Mallory Noe-Payne has more.

Up until Tuesday, there were two empty seats in Virginia’s State Senate, left vacant by members who were elected to Congress in November.

An election Tuesday filled those seats. Republican Mark Peake won in the 22nd District -- which includes Charlottesville’s suburbs south to Lynchburg. Democrat Jennifer McClellan won in the 9th District -- including parts of Richmond City, Charles City County and eastern Henrico.

Democrats would have had to win both seats to flip party control of the Senate. As it is, the make-up is 21 Republicans to 19 Democrats.