DuPont Pays Historic $50 Million To Clean River in Waynesboro

By Mallory Noe-Payne Dec 16, 2016

 

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. McAuliffe announced a proposed $50 million settlement to resolve claims stemming from the release of mercury from the former E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont) facility in Waynesboro, Virginia
Credit Steve Helber / AP

More than 50 years ago, a DuPont factory outside Waynesboro dumped mercury into the river. Now, in an historic settlement, the company is paying the state $50 million to clean up. Mallory Noe-Payne has more.

From 1929 to 1950 DuPont made rayon in its plant alongside the South River in Waynesboro, all the while dumping Mercury into the river.

It wasn’t until the 70’s that the damage was discovered. Since then, DuPont has worked with federal and state officials on a solution. John Cruden is with the Department of Justice.

“You have to assess the problem you have to find out what harm exists and then with scientist and experts and lawyers you have to come up with a plan to restore it,” explained Cruden during a press conference announcing the settlement Thursday. 

Credit Courtesy of The South River Science Team

That plan includes purchasing land along the river for conservation, renovations to the Front Royal Fish Hatchery, and restoration of habitat and water quality. It will all be paid for with $50 million from Dupont. 

Paul Phifer with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services says that’s an historic amount. 

“This ranks 8th in all of time of natural resource damage settlements across the country," Phifer said. "And that includes such big cases like Deep Water Horizon and Exxon Valdez.” 

There will be a public meeting on the restoration plan January 10th at the Waynesboro Public Library. 

Comments will be accepted for the next 45 days. 

 

Tags: 
Environment

Related Content

Women in the Field of Natural Resources

By Robbie Harris Oct 28, 2016

The advent of the first female, major party presidential candidate comes at a time when women are still under represented in other traditionally male dominated professions. For example, careers in natural resources, from forest rangers to firefighters, have long been the province, mostly, of men.   As Robbie Harris tells us, this weekend, Virginia Tech is holding what may be the first ever conference for “Women in Natural Resources” to make sure people know it’s a field that’s open to all.  

State Regulators Try to Solve Oyster Farming Conflict in Virginia Beach

By Pamela D'Angelo Sep 26, 2016
John Korte

While oyster farming is a multi-million dollar industry in Virginia, there’s only so much space to grow them. In some places, it is the same space used by waterfront homeowners and recreational boaters, and that has led to conflicts that could mean removing some oyster farms.

Environmental Picketers Stake Out Governor McAuliffe's Offices

By Oct 3, 2016

Environmental activists began a three-day protest outside Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe’s offices in Richmond today.

A small but vocal group of environmentalists have consistently called out Virginia’s Governor for more than a year now, primarily for his support of pipeline projects in the state.

Monday’s picketing is not the first time this group has converged on the capitol, and it won’t be the last -- says Kelly Trout with the Chesapeake Climate Action Network.