Discussions Explore Race and History in the Capital of the Confederacy

By Kelley Libby 34 minutes ago

 

Samantha Willis at Richmond Magazine's second event on Jan. 12, “The Backstory Breakdown."
Credit Jay Paul / Richmond Magazine

This week, Charlottesville City Council voted to remove its statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. What to do with the monument has been part of an ongoing conversation about race that’s not limited to Charlottesville, but happening across Virginia. 

Richmond Magazine has hoped to bring that conversation to the forefront, hosting the final event in a three-part series on race this week. 

 

Richmond’s Confederate monuments were just one topic addressed last month by a panel of scholars and activists at Dogtown Dance Theatre in the city’s southside. 

“Every time we start talking about the monuments, it’s like throwing Miracle Gro on the city’s character flaws," joked University of Richmond historian Dr. Julian Hayter.

Hayter was one of the panelists who took part in The UnMasking, a multifaceted conversation about race and history in Richmond.

“It draws out the worst in Richmond, and we end up in the same place with this conversation over the monuments,” he said during the talk. 

Changing the conversation is the aim of the series, which engaged the public in dialogue through sharing a meal together, watching films, and taking part in small-group discussions. 

“It’s an effort to help us understand our racial history and use that knowledge to empower us to move forward together,” explains Samantha Willis, the series organizer.

Willis is Arts and Entertainment Editor at Richmond Magazine. She says for some people it can be intimidating to talk about race. And so, we wear a mask that hides our biases. 

“But we wanted people to remove that mask and remove the need to be polite and the need to be PC, and really just have a conversation, because if we can’t even have a conversation with each other, we have no hope of moving forward together," she says.

Willis says understanding the past allows us to make better informed decisions about the city’s future. 

“We may not have been able to decide, and to give the okay to Richmond being the capital of the Confederacy, but we can decide that Richmond is going be an inclusive city that values diversity and that values everyone’s input in the future," Willis says. "So it really has given people hope and is an example of the type of progressive mindset that we foster here, and that’s prevalent here, all you have to do is look.”

The final event in the series will take place in Richmond Thursday evening, when a health services organization will lead a talk on generational trauma. The event is sold out. 

Tags: 
Richmond Confronts Past & Present

Related Content

Community Seeks Outside Input on Slavery Memorial in Richmond

By Mallory Noe-Payne Jun 3, 2016
University of Richmond/Flickr

 

Virginia has struggled with how best to memorialize its history of slavery. The latest conversation is about what to do with a site in the heart of downtown Richmond that was once one of the largest slave-trading operations in the country. The site, called Lumpkin's Jail, has been set aside for a $20 million memorial.

Virginians Take to the Streets in March on Monument

By Nicki Stein Jan 16, 2017
Kelley Libby / RadioIQ

 

  

 

This past Saturday, over 1,000 Richmonders streamed down Monument Avenue in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington, planned for this weekend. The March on Monument drew a crowd of advocates from all corners of the Richmond social justice community. Nicki Stein was there and filed this report.

When Richmond Felt Like Rehab

By Kelley Libby Jun 10, 2016

 

 

“My name is Victoria Matoska. I’m from Kenosha, Wisconsin. That’s where I lived the majority of my life.

“If you ever look at those—they always have them on Facebook—the maps of the U.S. and it’ll be a red dot for cities that have more bars than churches or more bars than grocery stores, and the area in Wisconsin that I was living in is just completely dotted in red.

 

 