The Debate Over Driver's License Suspensions is an On-Going One at the General Assembly

Should people charged with drug offenses or unpaid court costs have their driver’s license suspended? That’s a question Republicans and Democrats are working together to answer.

Michael Pope has the story.

Lawmakers heard from a Virginia Tech student who got busted for marijuana. In addition to the probation and community service, he also had his driver’s license suspended, even though his offense had nothing to do with driving. And he’s not alone. Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran says almost a million people in Virginia have a suspended license for drug offenses or unpaid court costs.

"You’re talking about 20% of those eligible to have driver’s licenses are suspended. So it’s a significant problem, and what happens with a suspended license of course is you’re no longer able to drive. You can’t drive to and from work or day care.”

Republican Delegate Manoli Loupassi says part of the problem is that each courthouse has different rules, some of which end up harming people living at the margins.

“So for instance if a judge says we don’t do payment plans unless you pay 50 percent of the fines and costs up front, well that can be cost prohibitive for someone, especially if the fine is $400 or $500. They just can’t afford do it.”

The fix for people like that Virginia Tech student would be to have him do more community service instead of losing his license. But what about people who don’t pay court costs? Lawmakers want to force judges to offer defendants payment plans that are affordable, and don’t end up revoking their driver’s licenses and potentially jeopardizing their jobs or child care.