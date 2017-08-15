Craft Breweries Triple During McAuliffe Administration

By 14 minutes ago

Governor Terry McAuliffe appears in this promotional video drinking a beer in the Executive Mansion to celebrate August as Craft Brewing Month

As Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe prepares to leave office early next year, he can look to a record of economic development that even some Republicans applaud. But there’s one particular industry that the governor has tapped more than others. 

Craft beer. It’s not just for beer snobs anymore. Since Terry McAuliffe was elected governor, the number of active breweries in Virginia has tripled, from 61 in 2013 to 179 today. McAuliffe even appears in this promotional video celebrating August as Craft Beer Month.

“There’s nothing like enjoying a cold Virginia beer here in the Commonwealth. That’s why I even installed a kegerator at the Executive Mansion.”

McAuliffe installed that kegerator in the Executive Mansion to attract Stone Brewing to Virginia, an economic development trick that ended up being a success. Bart Watson at the Brewers Association says in the time McAuliffe has been governor, Virginia has moved its license per capita ranking from 30th to 17th.

“And it’s worth underlining how unusual that is. We don’t see states change their ranking very often. So for Virginia to make such a huge move suggests that there’s really been something different in the regulatory, policy and economic environment.”

Some of the breweries that McAuliffe has attracted from other states to Virginia include Green Flash, Ballast Point and Deschutes.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association

Tags: 
craft beer
Governor Terry McAuliffe

Related Content

Big Craft Beer: Good for the Local Guys?

By Mallory Noe-Payne May 18, 2016
Mallory Noe-Payne/WVTF

Been out to a bar lately? Chances are you had more beer choices than you used to. That’s a sign of the Virginia's growing craft beer economy.

The number of breweries in the Commonwealth has almost tripled in the past three years. But that market looks set to change even more, as large out-of-state companies move in.

On opening day, Stone Brewing’s new tasting room in Richmond was filled with people, beer, and enthusiasm.

Governor McAuliffe Signs Bills Aimed at Protecting Virginia's Senior Citizens

By Michael Pope May 31, 2017
Michael Pope

Governor Terry McAuliffe is hoping two new laws will do more to protect seniors from going hungry and falling prey to financial exploitation.

Governor McAuliffe Approves Airbnb Regulation Bill

By Michael Pope Mar 28, 2017
Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Scheduler / Creative Commons

Virginia’s Republican lawmakers and Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe have finally reached a middle ground on how to handle one part of the new disruptive economy. As Michael Pope reports, local governments across Virginia are about to start cracking down on Airbnb.