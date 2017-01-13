5 Topics to Keep an Eye on This General Assembly, and How to Follow Along

Virginia has a part-time legislature. Lawmakers from across the state come together in Richmond for only 45 days this year. That gives 140 lawmakers not a lot of time to make their way through thousands of bills. It’s a marathon of committee hearings, lobbying days, and daily sessions.

Here's a quick preview of what might rise to the top this session. If you're interested in how to follow along on specific topics, skip straight to the bottom for information on how to keep track of legislation and lawmakers.

Budget

Even though it’s not a budget year, lawmakers are having to revisit the budget they created last year. That’s because the budget is created based on an estimate of how much the state will collect in taxes: turns out we estimated wrong. The state’s tax revenue is, and continues to be, less than expected — meaning the budget created last year has to be altered so we spend less. That’s the “budget shortfall.” It also means previously promised pay raises to state employees have been slashed in favor of a one-time bonus.

Want to investigate the budget further? Go here.

Mental Health

After the death of Senator Creigh Deeds' son, who was mentally ill, Virginia lawmakers vowed to reform the system of care that had failed him. It's been just over three years, and a special commission chaired by Deeds is preparing for the next legislative session with proposals for change. Lawmakers will be looking at how to get the mentally ill into hospital beds faster, keep them out of jail, and into peer-led treatment.

Felon Voting

Virginia’s constitution does two things: strip felons of their voting rights for life, and gives the Governor the power to restore those rights. A huge issue of the past year was the Governor’s attempt to restore voting rights to felons en masse through executive action, even though it’s traditionally been interpreted as a case-by-case thing. That led to a big legal battle the Governor lost. But now the momentum might be there to change the state constitution.

Criminal Justice

McAuliffe has proposed a number of measures he says would make the criminal justice system more fair, and Republicans seem open to the conversation. Currently the threshold for a felony larceny charge is $200, one measure would boost that amount to $500. Another proposal by the Governor would end the practice of suspending driver's licenses as punishment for unpaid court fines.

Medicaid

Spending on Medicaid takes up almost a quarter of the state’s budget — $4 billion. The program actually costs $8 billion, but half the tab is picked up by the feds. The program is massive and for two years now Virginia's independent auditing agency has been tasked with figuring out how to control costs, which are on the rise.. They’ve come up with a whole host of suggestions and reforms, and lawmakers are likely to start acting on them this session.

How Can I Follow Along?

• Have other issues you're particularly interested in? It's easy to find bills by subject, by lawmaker, or by committee here. You can even sign up to get notices on particular bills you're interested in.

• You can also watch live-streams of the House of Delegates and the Senate. The House of Delegates also offers archives.

• Interested in speaking for or against a measure? Members of the public can attend committee meetings where bills are discussed in full. You can see the calendar of meetings here.

• Can't make it to a committee meeting? Understandable. Progress Virginia is live-streaming them here.