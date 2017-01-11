This Year's General Assembly Session Officially Began Today

Lawmakers from across Virginia are in Richmond this week for the opening of the General Assembly session, which will last through the end of next month. Michael Pope has this preview.

The historic Capitol here in Richmond was full of pomp and circumstance today as the ceremonial mace was paraded down the center aisle of the House of Delegates. Republican Speaker Bill Howell says he’s looking forward to a session that will focus on jobs and the economy.

“Our caucus has a pretty strong agenda on things helping to get the jobs moving again in Virginia," said Howell. "We have bills dealing with regulation reform, welfare reform and we continue to have an interest doing things to make K-12 more efficient, more effective.”

Minority Leader David Toscano says Democrats will also be focused on jobs and the economy, although they’ll be coming at it from a different perspective.

“It’s how to further refine our efforts to bring more jobs to Virginia and create more opportunities for Virginians through education and credentialing and to make sure, hopefully, that Virginians can get a raise, whether they’re state employees or people who work in the private sector.”

One potential stumbling block for the speaker and the Democratic leader, though, is the potential for divisive social issues to hog the spotlight. One bill that already has lawmakers buzzing is an effort similar to a controversial North Carolina law that would force people to use the bathroom of the gender they were born with rather than the one they identify with.