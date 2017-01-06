WVTF RADIO IQ Pilot Batch for Charity

Each Wednesday night, Parkway Brewing Company in Salem, Virginia features a different charity and a different beer. The charity receives all the proceeds from the night’s featured beer sales.

On January 11th, WVTF RADIO IQ will be the featured charity, and a Sweet Virginia Brown Ale will be the featured beer.

It’s also Parkway’s Trivia Night! Evening begins at 5, Trivia at 6 – bring your brain…and a team! That evening’s food truck is the Longfin Grill.

Trivia, public radio, beer, and food – RSVP on the event Facebook page!

More information on the featured beer (proceeds go to WVTF RADIO IQ):

Sweet Virginia Brown

Rich and malty with a complex grain bill composed of six different grains, this flavorful brown ale has notes of chocolate, caramel, bread crust and even cola. A silky smooth mouthfeel and full body complement the malt complexity, making this a perfect beer for cold winter months. 6.3% ABV