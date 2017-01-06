The World's music features this week: Piers Faccini, Café Tacvba, Thailand's prime minister

Each week on The World, we feature a unique selection of music, and every week we put together the highlights for you here.

Here's the latest, curated by Marco Werman and director April Peavey.

Writing songs as history unfolds

For his latest album, British singer-songwriter Piers Faccini wanted to write songs "in real time." That is, he wanted to write songs as major events took place over that past year. One song was inspired by a Syrian drone strike. Faccini tells us about the song and how he sees himself as a 21st-century troubadour.

New music from Mexico's Café Tacvba

"Futuro" is the latest single from Mexican rock legends Café Tacvba. "Death said yes, I said no," goes the singer. "Life said no, I said yes. In the end, what does it matter if I'm dead while alive, and I survived?" The band says the relationship between life and death has long been a theme for them. But despite the title, the song is not about the future. It's more about appreciating the present, the here and now.

Strongman Pop

Thailand's strongman leader Prayuth Chan-ocha has penned a song called "Bridges." It's actually his fourth release. Hear more about the song and why The World's Patrick Winn places it in the genre of adult contemporary propaganda.





