The World's music features this week: Eliane Elias and Carla Morrison

We feature a unique selection of music on The World. Here are two of the artists we've played recently.

100 years of samba

Eliane Elias is a Grammy-winning jazz singer on a quest to perform standards from the Brazilian songbook. On her new album she celebrates samba. When World host Marco Werman met her recently, he brought along one of the first samba tunes ever recorded and asked if she recognized it.

Carla Morrison takes on a Lou Reed tune in Spanish

Mexican singer Carla Morrison recently recorded her version of the Lou Reed tune "Pale Blue Eyes." Reed put out the original when he was with Velvet Underground. Morrison's version is included on the soundtrack to the comedy "How to Be a Latin Lover." Her take is fresh, while just as haunting and beautiful as the original.





