Wild Ponies
By Luke Church • 6 minutes ago

Doug and Telisha Williams

Tower And The Wheel
Listen Listening... / 5:07

Jacknife
Listen Listening... / 3:41

Mamma Bird
Listen Listening... / 19:54

Roots Down Session

WEB EXTRAS:

Listen Listening... / 9:52
Doug and Telisha talk about the recording of Galax on Gambetti Farm, the importance of place and getting started making music.

Listen Listening... / 6:53
Doug and Telisha talk about their music and reaching out to victims of abuse.

Listen Listening... / 7:08
Doug and Telisha talk more about the album Galax, musical traditions and what the farm means to them. We wrap it up when Luke makes Telisha cry.