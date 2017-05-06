Who's Bill This Time

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR News quiz. Looking for a fun vacation? Take a trip to the Billapagos (ph) Islands with Bill Kurtis. And here is your host at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I can only agree with you that it is exciting. Please, we've got to get going. We're going to be talking to the movie director Guy Ritchie later on, which is pretty exciting for all of us. But first, this week you may have heard that a woman was arrested and then convicted for laughing at Attorney General Jeff Sessions. This is true. So laughing at Jeff Sessions is now a crime. So it is extremely important that you remain very serious and solemn when we point out that Jeff Sessions is so white you cannot wear him after Labor Day.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No, really, don't.

LUKE BURBANK: Arrest them all.

SAGAL: You're risking your freedom. Please, everybody nod and furrow your brows when we say Jeff Sessions is so white he makes "Prairie Home Companion" look like a Kendrick Lamar concert.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Just to make sure that you don't run afoul of the law yourself, think sad thoughts before you call us at 1-888-WAITWAIT. That's 1-888-924-8924. It's time to welcome our first listener contestant. Hi, you are on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

VICTORIA ASHFORD: Is that me?

SAGAL: It is you.

BURBANK: That's you.

SAGAL: Hello.

ASHFORD: Hi. Victoria Ashford, Sierra Vista, Ariz.

SAGAL: Hey, Victoria, where are you calling from again?

ASHFORD: Sierra Vista, Ariz.

SAGAL: Sierra Vista, Ariz. Where exactly is that?

ASHFORD: It's about an hour southeast of Tucson and an hour northwest of the Mexican border.

SAGAL: Oh, so you're out there in the desert, right?

ASHFORD: Yes.

SAGAL: What do you do out there?

ASHFORD: I am a corporate trainer and...

SAGAL: Wait a minute. Do you do, like, corporate training, like, out in the desert where you take, like, accountants and put them through survival courses and make them climb...

ASHFORD: No.

SAGAL: No?

ASHFORD: I get invited to go speak at conferences and staff training days and things like that.

SAGAL: You know, if you were able to bring them out in the desert and put them through survival courses, that might be more fun.

ASHFORD: It - yes. But the desert can be a cruel, cruel...

SAGAL: That's why it would be fun.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: I learned that from this documentary I saw called "Breaking Bad."

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, welcome to the show, Victoria. Let me introduce you to our panel this week. First up, it's the host of the public radio variety show "Live Wire" and the host of the confessional podcast "Too Beautiful To Live," Luke Burbank.

BURBANK: Hiya (ph), Victoria.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Next, it's a features reporter for The Washington Post Style section. It's Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Hello, hello.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Finally, it's a comedian and author of the new book "The Totally Unscientific Study Of The Search For Human Happiness," which goes on sale Tuesday, May 9. It's Paula Poundstone.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Welcome to the show, Victoria. You're going to play Who's Bill This Time. Bill Kurtis is going to read you...

ASHFORD: Oh, no.

SAGAL: ...Yes, three quotations from the week's news. If you can correctly identify or explain two of them you'll win our prize, scorekeeper emeritus Carl Kasell's voice on your voicemail. Are you ready to play?

ASHFORD: I'm ready.

SAGAL: Your first quote is from House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. He was calling his troops to action on Thursday morning.

KURTIS: Now is not the time to decide what to do or how to do it. Now is the time to do it.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Mr. McCarthy was inspiring Republicans to do what?

ASHFORD: To vote on the new bill to repeal Obamacare.

SAGAL: That's exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: That's what they did.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: The, quote, "American Health Care Act" is like the vampire in a horror movie. Just when you thought it was dead it suddenly came back to life, which is appropriate because vampire bites are one of the many illnesses that will no longer be covered.

(LAUGHTER)

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Did you see the - I was watching MSNBC, I think it was, and they were, you know, filming them in - at the Rose Garden when they were organizing for their picture. And they kept falling out of line because they were taking pictures of one another instead of getting rid of - and one - I don't know who he was. He was an old white guy. That narrows it down.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: He was in the back row and he was cleaning his ear with his finger for a few seconds.

SAGAL: Yeah.

POUNDSTONE: And I thought to myself, you know, he should have done that before the vote.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

ROBERTS: Well, he's - no, he's upset.

SAGAL: Yeah.

ROBERTS: He's upset. He just found out earwax was a pre-existing condition, so...

SAGAL: Speaking of not being covered, Congress is exempt from the bill.

BURBANK: Oh, right.

SAGAL: Did you know this? So if - so once it goes into effect if it does become law - and it needs to go a long way before it does - so if you're sick, your best bet to get insurance will to - be find a member of Congress, seduce that person away from their spouse and marry them.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Watch out, Mitch McConnell.

SAGAL: Yeah. Either - in that case you win either way because either you'll have health care through your congressman spouse or you'll welcome death.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Victoria, your next quote is actually a series of quotes from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

KURTIS: Speaking with religious leaders in Waco.

SAGAL: And...

KURTIS: Spent the afternoon with the Gant family on their farm in Wisconsin.

SAGAL: And...

KURTIS: This cow loves me.

SAGAL: Those are all captions of pictures from Zuckerberg's cross-country listening tour, a tour that makes people suspect that he is getting ready to do what?

ASHFORD: Listen.

SAGAL: Yes, he's listening. That's the short-term goal. But what may be his long-term goal? Well, why would anybody get photographed standing next to a farmer in a swing state?

ASHFORD: Oh, run for public office.

SAGAL: Run for president. How's that?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

POUNDSTONE: Oh, my gosh.

SAGAL: Yeah. Well, you've had six wonderful, calm, uneventful months, people, since the last one. Time to think politics again. Zuckerberg says he's not interested in running for president. But why else would a billionaire drive across the country talking to the kind of people he has hired security to keep away from him?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And why is he traveling to connect with people anyway? Hey, Mr. Zuckerberg, have you heard of this thing called Facebook?

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: Do you think that the last year and a half of American politics has made anyone think they could be president?

SAGAL: Well, that's the funny thing. So everybody thinks that Zuckerberg is like, well, you know, all I've ever done is just get rich. But that apparently is a qualification now, so he's out there. This is true. Michael Moore, the liberal activist, he has suggested that the Democrats nominate The Rock - Dwayne Johnson, that guy - on the grounds - this is his theory - people love The Rock.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: He would, you have to imagine, do better than Clinton did, which is also true of pretty much any rock.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Boy, one thing they say about Sagal - he can read a room.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Victoria, for your last quote we have two quotes, actually, one before, one after. Here's before from an ad campaign.

KURTIS: A transformative and immersive festival with the best in food, art, music and adventure on the boundaries of impossible.

SAGAL: And from a lawsuit filed after.

KURTIS: I survived on bare rations, little more than bread and a slice of cheese soaked and battered by wind and rain.

SAGAL: So what event didn't happen quite as planned?

ASHFORD: Oh, that was the infamous Fyre, F-Y-R-E, Festival.

SAGAL: Yes, indeed.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: An event so catastrophic they've heard about it in the desert of Arizona. It's the most satisfying thing to happen to smug rich people since the French Revolution.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So as I'm sure you know, the rapper Ja Rule and a young entrepreneur who specializes in providing good times for terrible people, they had an idea. What if you took a music festival like Coachella and you put it on an island and you charged thousands upon thousands of dollars to attend? They put together a pitch for investors with slogans like - this is real - come seek, for searching is the foundation of fortune.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: People came to the island and instead of luxury accommodations and beautiful models floating in pools, they found FEMA tents, cold cheese sandwiches in styrofoam boxes and feral dogs.

POUNDSTONE: I see a "Gilligan's Island" remake.

SAGAL: Oh, it's great.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: I think, you know, why couldn't they make more stuff out of bamboo?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: According to one person involved in the planning of the Fyre Festival - and as - you're right. It's Fyre with a Y, as in why in God's name did you people not see this coming? According to one of the planners, somebody who was involved, it was absolutely obvious weeks ago that this was going to be a disaster. And - but one of the central organizers said - and I quote - "let's just do it and be legends," unquote, which is weirdly what Paul Ryan said about the health care bill.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Fire. Fire. Straight fire.

POUNDSTONE: Fire.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Fire. Bill, how did Victoria do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Victoria, you ever thought of a music festival in the desert?

ASHFORD: (Laughter).

KURTIS: Victoria was great. She got them all right. Very smart.

SAGAL: Congratulations, Victoria, thanks for playing.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WE DIDN'T START THE FIRE")

