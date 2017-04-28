White House Pushes Healthcare, and Some Virginia Lawmakers Change Their Tune

Virginia Republicans are coming around on the new plan to revive the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. Matt Laslo has the details from Washington.

Just weeks ago the GOP healthcare bill had to be pulled because conservatives and moderates bolted. But it’s back, even if it’s on life support.

A new compromise to win over the far right wing of the party would allow states to not force insurance companies to cover things like pre-existing conditions.

Virginia Republican Dave Brat was opposed to the previous bill, but is now on board.

“So this at least opens the door to some basic conservative Republican principles. #1 is moving toward free markets, this still clearly isn’t a free market solution, right, but it’s moving towards that. And it’s federalism. It’s allowing the states to opt out of this," Brat says. "I don’t think most people want the federal government running too much these days.”

But Democrats, like Virginia Congressman Don Beyer, say the idea of a waiver for pre-existing conditions is insane.

“Well I think it’s a terrible idea, I think one of the genius parts of the Affordable Care Act is the mandate of essential services. What happens to everyone with mental health issues if they waive it? What happens to maternity care?” Beyer asks. "These are the things I think people most appreciate."

But Republicans say the new bill has protections in place for the very sick, allowing states to pool them into a new high-risk market.

And while the White House is pressuring House leaders to vote on the bill as soon as possible, Republican leaders still lack the votes to get it over the finish line.

