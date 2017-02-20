Where Are We With President Trump's Promises On Ethics?

Over the weekend President Trump’s sons Eric and Don Jr. were in Dubai at the grand opening of the Trump International Golf Club there. His sons have taken over management of the Trump Organization, though Donald Trump still owns it — just one of many potential conflicts of interest raising flags among experts.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson gets an update on where we are with a number of ethical issues in the Trump presidency with NPR’s Marilyn Geewax (@geewaxnpr), who’s part of a team monitoring whether the president is keeping his promises on conflicts of interest. You can read more via the Trump Ethics Monitor.

