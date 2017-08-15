What will we learn from this year's solar eclipse?

It’s a dance that’s been playing itself out for millennia. On average, once every year and a half, the moon slips directly between the Earth and the sun, punching a hole of darkness into the daytime sky. And whenever possible, there have been people below, looking up.

By all accounts, experiencing a total solar eclipse is revelatory, especially so for people who study them.

Shadia Habbal, an astronomer at the University of Hawaii, originally from Syria, says, “I mean, every eclipse gives you new information.” For instance, 2,500 years ago, “the Babylonians could actually predict the occurrence of eclipses.”

They did it using careful records of previous eclipses. “They didn’t know anything about Newton,” Habbal says, “but you can say they preceded him by thousands of years.”

Essentially, the Babylonians used eclipses to infer basic laws of motion. Newton, of course, was the guy who later derived those basic laws in the 17th century, building on the work of Johannes Kepler, who had figured out a set of basic laws of planetary motion a few decades earlier.

Habbal says neither Newton nor Kepler got help from solar eclipses, but that eclipses soon allowed other scientists to prove them both right.

So, roughly 400 years ago, eclipses confirmed new theories of how objects move — on Earth, in our solar system and beyond. And those breakthroughs, in turn, helped form the foundation of modern science and technology.

Elemental glimmers

Fast-forward to 1868 and an eclipse in India. A French astronomer named Pierre Janssen trained an instrument on the corona — the sun’s atmosphere that’s still visible during an eclipse as a bright crown encircling the moon — and analyzed its light to figure out what the sun was made of.

Super hot hydrogen gas was easy to find, having been identified here on Earth about a hundred years before. It’s the H in H2O.

But there was something else, something that an English astronomer, Norman Lockyer, later determined was a new element, which he called helium, after Helios, the Greek god of the sun. It was unknown to science at the time.

“It took about 25 years before it was found on Earth,” Habbal says.

Today, helium is used for everything from high-tech magnets to birthday party balloons. And we know about it thanks to a solar eclipse.

A year later, during the eclipse of 1869 in Iowa, an American and a Scotsman separately detected what they thought was another new element glimmering in the corona. They called it coronium, but it later turned out there was no such thing. Coronium was actually the element iron, stripped of 13 electrons, but that discovery was a big deal, too.

“To lose 13 electrons meant the temperature had to be at several million degrees,” Habbal says. The discovery showed that the sun’s atmosphere is hundreds of times hotter than its surface. It was totally unexpected, and it helped us learn more about how stars work.

Einstein’s eclipse

Then there’s the eclipse that helped prove how the whole universe works. It was in 1919, and it was observed by a team headed by British astronomer Arthur Eddington. He was seeking to prove a radical new idea — Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity.

Central to the theory is the notion that space and time form a kind of fabric, like a tablecloth. Massive objects, like stars, bend that fabric.

If you were to toss a round loaf of bread into the middle of an outstretched tablecloth, it makes a depression. According to Einstein, the sun makes a similar shape around it in space.

If you then roll a piece of fruit onto the tablecloth, it will move around the bread, as though in orbit. It follows the curves made in space.

In the 2008 movie “Einstein and Eddington,” the character of Eddington asserts, “That is how gravity works. Space tells objects how to move, objects tell space what shape to be. And there’s a way to prove it.”

Einstein predicted that the gravity of massive objects like the sun would even bend starlight, but of course, the sun is way too bright to measure any starlight nearby. Which is where that eclipse of 1919 came in.

Eddington sailed to the island of Príncipe in the Atlantic. Other members of his team went to Brazil. When the moon blocked the sun, they took pictures ... which they used to try to determine whether starlight passing near the sun had been shifted by the tiny amount Einstein had predicted.

The result, Eddington claimed, was clear. Einstein was right.

The character of Eddington in the movie says, “In [Einstein’s] work, in the beautiful complexity of the new universe he has shown us, I for one, have no doubt.”

But Shadia Habbal says Eddington’s results actually weren’t so definitive.

“It’s rather dubious because the equipment they had wasn’t sensitive enough,” Habbal says. “I think many people agree that it was more hype than reality.”

But before long, technology caught up to the challenge, and it confirmed Eddington’s conclusion from the eclipse of 1919. Einstein’s theory of general relativity was correct. Some fundamental secrets of the universe were revealed.

And that’s the way it is with solar eclipses. The darkness illuminates our understanding — of our sun, our solar system and our universe. Of the power of science itself.

So, the question for this year’s eclipse is, what will we learn this time?





