Weigh in on the State Budget: Public Meetings Being Held Across the State

Next week Virginians will get their chance to weigh in on the state budget.

This year agencies will be tightening their belts, working to close a more than $1 billion gap between revenues and spending.

Learn More: McAuliffe Unveils 2017-2018 Budget

Governor Terry McAuliffe presented his plan to lawmakers before the holidays, and they’ll take up his proposals after the New Year.

But in the meantime, they’ll be holding meetings throughout the state to let the public weigh in. The meetings will be next Wednesday January 4th.

• 10 a.m. Northern Virginia Community College in Fairfax

• 10 a.m. Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon

• 12 p.m. at Christopher Newport University in Newport News

• 12 p.m. at the General Assembly Building in Richmond

You can find details on the meetings and how to submit written comments here, and more information on the Governor's proposed budget here.