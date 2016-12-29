Weigh in on the State Budget: Public Meetings Being Held Across the State

By Mallory Noe-Payne 2 minutes ago

Next week Virginians will get their chance to weigh in on the state budget.

This year agencies will be tightening their belts, working to close a more than $1 billion gap between revenues and spending. 

Learn More: McAuliffe Unveils 2017-2018 Budget

Governor Terry McAuliffe presented his plan to lawmakers before the holidays, and they’ll take up his proposals after the New Year. 

But in the meantime, they’ll be holding meetings throughout the state to let the public weigh in. The meetings will be next Wednesday January 4th. 

• 10 a.m. Northern Virginia Community College in Fairfax

• 10 a.m. Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon

• 12 p.m. at Christopher Newport University in Newport News

• 12 p.m. at the General Assembly Building in Richmond

You can find details on the meetings and how to submit written comments here, and more information on the Governor's proposed budget here.

Tags: 
2017 General Assembly
Budget
Budget Shortfall

Related Content

Special Elections: Could Virginia's Senate Flip?

By Michael Pope Dec 27, 2016
Steve Helber / AP

Think the election season is over? Think again. Voters in central Virginia are about to head to the polls for two special elections. And, as Michael Pope reports, control of the state Senate is at stake. 

Virginia Governor Looks for Way to Raise Money on Internet Sales

By Michael Pope Dec 19, 2016
Andrew Dallos / Flickr

 

For many years, state leaders in Virginia have been trying to collect sales taxes on purchases from outside the state. Now Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has a plan.

 

 

Former Lobbyist Takes Up New Cause: The 'Extremes of Virginia'

By Mallory Noe-Payne Dec 21, 2016
Zhou Yu

 

Virginia’s lawmakers will descend on Richmond in the New Year, gathering to tackle some of the state’s biggest challenges like education and healthcare. 