Watch Sarathy Korwar Play A Nighttime Meditation On Tablas And Computer

Editor's note: You can hear Sarathy Korwar and other leading players in London's jazz scene in this week's Jazz Night In America radio episode.

Sarathy Korwar, a percussionist and electronic producer born in the United States but raised in India and now working in London, released a knockout album last year, Day To Day. Working with his own field recordings of the Sidi Troupe of Ratanpur, which consists of five drummers who also vocalize, Korwar sought to illuminate patterns of human migration and drift, and the small-scale but profound ways in which cultures can meld.

During the 2017 South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas, Jazz Night In America asked Korwar to perform a track from Day To Day for NPR's "Night Owl" series. He played "Indefinite Leave To Remain," a song whose themes bear direct relevance to the issue of cultural exchange in an era of high geopolitical tension. On the street below, revelers and traffic made a distant racket — but Korwar, sitting on an open-air hotel balcony, created a zone of quiet focus and meditative intent.

CREDITS:



Director: Nickolai Hammar; Producer: Josie Holtzman; Animation: CJ Riculan; Video: Nickolai Hammar; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Series Producer: Benjamin Naddaff-Hafrey; Series Creator/Supervising Producer: Mito Habe-Evans; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann

