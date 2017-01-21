Watch live: 500,000 expected to attend Women's March on Washington

Washington, DC, is expecting 500,000 people to turn up today to participate in today's Women's March on Washington.

The event will start with speeches before progressing to a march along the National Mall toward the White House.

The march is in part in response to Friday's inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States, but also in support of civil rights and inclusion. In addition to the march on Washington, tens of thousands of women turned out for sister marches in cities all over the world.

