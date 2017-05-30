VT Water Scientists Featured in PBS's "Nova; Poisoned Water."

The water contamination disaster in Flint, Michigan uncovered a problem that also threatens many other communities. It came to light after water experts from Virginia Tech took the lead, testing the water there and sounding the alarm about what they found. Tuesday May 31, the P-B-S Series, Nova premiers a documentary called, “POISONED WATER” exploring what happened and why. Robbie Harris prepared this report.

Audio from Nova’s “In Flint MI officials tried to save money by changing the city’s water scource, ….”

When the Detroit suburb, Flint Michigan, switched its municipal water supply from Lake Huron to the Flint River without adding a crucial anti-corrosive chemical, it triggered a reaction that exposed thousands of people to lead poisoning.

Marc Edwards: “Even one swallow of that water would cause lead poisoning of a child. One swallow.”

Virginia Tech Chemical Engineer, Marc Edwards a top water expert had been through this before when a similar thing happened in Washington D.C. and officials had also refused to admit there was a problem with the water.

Marc Edwards: “We were fighting the very agencies who were supposed to enforce the law.”

The one-hour PBS documentary details how Flint’s water contamination could have been avoided if authorities had better managed their water’s chemistry; and that the problem continues in many communities, where the water has been tested, and very likely many more, where it has not.

Marc Edwards: “ We’ve got millions of those lead pipes out here. Might be in front of your house.”