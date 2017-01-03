Virginia's Direct Food Economy More Than $215 Million

Virginia's farmers markets are an important part of the local food economy.
Virginia has one of the largest local food economies in the country. That’s according to new data released by the USDA. 

In a first of its kind survey, the USDA sought to quantify exactly how much farmers are making from sales directly to consumers or local grocers.  

The survey was nation-wide but broke results down by state. Virginia ranked 9th in the country for direct farm sales.

In a statement, commissioner of Virginia’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says they’ve always known the importance of local food for Virginia’s farmers -- but never had it directly quantified. 

In 2015, more than 3,000 Virginia farms reported direct sales of more than $215 million. 

The state with the largest local food economy was -- no surprise -- California. 

 

 