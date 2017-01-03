Virginia's Direct Food Economy More Than $215 Million

Virginia has one of the largest local food economies in the country. That’s according to new data released by the USDA.

Mallory Noe-Payne has details.

In a first of its kind survey, the USDA sought to quantify exactly how much farmers are making from sales directly to consumers or local grocers.

The survey was nation-wide but broke results down by state. Virginia ranked 9th in the country for direct farm sales.

In a statement, commissioner of Virginia’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says they’ve always known the importance of local food for Virginia’s farmers -- but never had it directly quantified.

In 2015, more than 3,000 Virginia farms reported direct sales of more than $215 million.

The state with the largest local food economy was -- no surprise -- California.