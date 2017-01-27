Virginia's Barrier Islands Are on the Move

By Nick Gilmore 1 minute ago

The rapid landward migration of Cedar Island has stranded several vacation homes built in the 1980's.
Credit C. Hobbs / VIMS

A new study out this week has found that Virginia's barrier islands are moving. Nick Gilmore reports on what that means for the Eastern Shore.

Virginia’s barrier islands are moving – and fast…

Dr. Christopher Hein and his team at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science have been studying the islands’ movements over the past 140 years.

“During storms you have waves overtopping the beach and the dunes and pushing sand back into the marsh behind the barrier and covering that barrier. This is happening on some of the islands out there at rates of up to 20 or 30 feet per year.”

Hein says that the islands’ movements can have significant effects on how hurricanes impact Virginia’s coast.

The movements can also have economic impacts as well.

“These marsh habitats are used as nursery grounds for fishes, oysters, some crabs as well; different species all live in these environments and to lose 10% of that marsh environment simply due to barrier migration means a loss of the ecosystem services, the environmental services as well as the economic services provided by that back-barrier environment.”

The team found that a combination of significant storms like Hurricane Matthew last year, a lack of sand in the environment and rising sea levels have been the main reasons behind the islands’ speedy movements.

Hein says that the team will continue their research to better understand the barrier islands and their place in the local ecosystem.

Tags: 
Chesapeake Bay
Virginia Institute of Marine Science
Barrier Island Migration

Related Content

Searching for Ghost Pots in the Chesapeake

By Pamela D'Angelo Jan 17, 2017
Pamela D'Angelo

 

Every year, Chesapeake Bay watermen toss about 600,000 pots overboard to catch one of our favorite delicacies – the blue crab. But inevitably, some of those crab pots disappear. They become "ghost pots," killing millions of crabs and other marine species trapped inside.

Health of Chesapeake Bay Graded at All-Time High, C-

By Pamela D'Angelo Jan 5, 2017
Steve Helber / AP

 

About 18 million people live along the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. The economic value of keeping waters pollution-free ranges from the fish and blue crabs we eat to the summer swims we take. 

Every two years the Chesapeake Bay Foundation gives the bay a physical, checking into habitat, fisheries and pollution. This year the bay went from a D+ to a C-.

Marine Safety is a Concern for the Chesapeake Bay Following Dead Whale Sightings

By Pamela D'Angelo Dec 15, 2016
Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center

Several sightings of a dead whale in Virginia waters of the Chesapeake Bay have been reported since last weekend. Because it's on the move the Virginia Aquarium has been unable to locate it.