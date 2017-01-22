Virginians Who Marched Share Their Thoughts on Trump, Future Plans and Inspiring Signs

By Sandy Hausman 4 minutes ago

Thousands of Virginians spent their weekend traveling to Washington, marching and recovering.  Sandy Hausman caught up with some of them as they rode a bus back to Charlottesville.

Albemarle County residents Angela Lynn and Jean Wheeler march in Washington.

Thanks to the following marchers for sharing their views:

Shaneka Smit, Jasmine Sims, Allison Carr, Natasha Guadelupe, Cara Boazman, Linda Whitney, Beth Scott, Pat Salin Huston, Warren Muse, Catherine Muse, Ezra Maille, Tamika Allen, Megan Gadient, Gavin Baum, Pat Smith, Ann McAndrew, Janet Dob, Bree Luck, Camden Luck, Mike McMahan, Kathy Ralston, Mittie Harvey, Walker Thornton, Cat Clerikin, Kobby Hoffman, Emily Blout, Diana Mead, Jean Milan Wheeler, Angela Lynn

Marchers Tell Why The Went to Washington

  Marchers Reflect on Next Steps

  Marchers Recall Their Favorite Signs of Protest