In Virginia, Women Make 78% of What Men Make

Women are still earning less than men. That’s true across Virginia. But as Michael Pope tells us, the disparity of income is greater in some areas than in others.

New numbers from the Census Bureau show that the gender gap is alive and well in Virginia, where full-time working women make 78% of what men make.

The disparity is greatest in high income areas like Falls Church, where women make 53% of what men make. Or Loudoun County, where female income is 65% of male income.

Data shows Falls Church, Virginia has the greatest pay gap -- women there make 53% less than their male counterparts.

Hamilton Lombard at the Weldon Cooper Center says there’s a reason that places like Alexandria have a much smaller gender disparity.

"And so in the case of Loudoun or Falls Church, you find that there are a lot fewer women working than in a place like Alexandria," Lombard explains. "And a lot of that has to do with — in Alexandria a lot of the woman may be married, maybe their not, but they’re less likely to have children.”

Back in 2010, the Commonwealth Institute found that Virginia's gender pay gap was one of the largest in the country.

“We like to think of Virginia as having a modern, advanced economy where your gender doesn’t affect your paycheck," says Laura Goren, a research director at the institute. "But men are still earning more than similarly educated women, and that difference exists across all occupations and industries.”

Gender disparity in income is smallest in places that are not wealthy, places like Sussex and Radford and Dinwiddie, where men and women are both earning the same thing, about $40,000 a year.