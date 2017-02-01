Virginia Sues President Trump Over Travel Ban

By Mallory Noe-Payne 47 minutes ago

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, center, speaks to reporters outside the Arlington County Courthouse in Arlington, Va., Monday, Oct. 6, 2014.
Credit Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Virginia has joined a growing lawsuit against President Donald Trump over his executive action affecting immigration and travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

On Tuesday Virginia Attorney General said he would be intervening in an already existing case, on behalf of a few Virginia residents.

Those residents were detained at Dulles International Airport this weekend, they believe they were targeted because they are Muslim and are alleging their constitutional rights of due process had been violated.

Governor McAuliffe described the scene at Dulles.

“On Saturday the attorney general and I were at the airport full well knowing that there were families there being detained, including a family with two young children with U.S. passports who were detained for hours at our Virginia airport,” said McAuliffe.

A case had already been filed on behalf of those individuals, now the full power of the state will be behind their cause.

“This order is unlawful, unconstitutional and unAmerican," said Herring during a press conference. "Action is required.”

Herring says the executive order harms other Virginia residents living, working or attending schools under valid visas, pointing out that hundreds of international students have already been affected. 

Virginia joins Massachusetts, New York and Washington states in taking legal action against the President's order. 

Related Content

President Donald Trump's Immigration Order: What are Virginia's Lawmakers Saying?

By Mallory Noe-Payne Jan 29, 2017
Craig Ruttle / AP

This post is being updated as we continue to receive statements. Last updated 11:00 p.m. Monday.

An executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Friday created heavy backlash at airports across the country this weekend. 

Democrat Hopeful Immigration Ban Can Be Undone

By Sandy Hausman Jan 30, 2017
Rep. Don Beyer's Twitter account, @RepDonBeyer

After spending four hours at Dulles Airport Sunday, one Virginia Congressman thinks a ban on refugees from seven mostly Muslim countries can be overturned.  Sandy Hausman spoke with Don Beyer and filed this report.

McAuliffe Demands Answers from Federal Officials on Immigration Ban

By Mallory Noe-Payne Jan 29, 2017
Branden Camp / AP

 

Virginia’s Governor took a stand against President Trump’s refugee ban this weekend, and now the state's Attorney General is demanding answers from the federal government.