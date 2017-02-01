Virginia Sues President Trump Over Travel Ban

Virginia has joined a growing lawsuit against President Donald Trump over his executive action affecting immigration and travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

On Tuesday Virginia Attorney General said he would be intervening in an already existing case, on behalf of a few Virginia residents.

Those residents were detained at Dulles International Airport this weekend, they believe they were targeted because they are Muslim and are alleging their constitutional rights of due process had been violated.

Governor McAuliffe described the scene at Dulles.

“On Saturday the attorney general and I were at the airport full well knowing that there were families there being detained, including a family with two young children with U.S. passports who were detained for hours at our Virginia airport,” said McAuliffe.

A case had already been filed on behalf of those individuals, now the full power of the state will be behind their cause.

“This order is unlawful, unconstitutional and unAmerican," said Herring during a press conference. "Action is required.”

Herring says the executive order harms other Virginia residents living, working or attending schools under valid visas, pointing out that hundreds of international students have already been affected.

Virginia joins Massachusetts, New York and Washington states in taking legal action against the President's order.