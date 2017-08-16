Virginia Candidates for Governor Speak Out on Confederate Monuments

Virginia’s Democratic candidate for Governor took a strong stance Wednesday against Confederate monuments; promising that if elected he’ll advocate for their removal.

Mallory Noe-Payne has more.

In a statement, Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam says Confederate statues belong in museums, and he’ll support localities that choose to remove them. His stance goes beyond even that of Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe.

In a radio interview Tuesday, Republican candidate for Governor Ed Gillespie stood by his position that Confederate monuments should stay where they are -- but also said the decision is ultimately up to localities. He reiterated that message in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Both Gillespie and Northam agree on one thing: they strongly condemn white supremacists who came to Charlottesville intent on violence, and say there’s no comparison between racists, and those standing against them.