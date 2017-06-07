Virginia Announces Movement on Two New Veteran Nursing Facilities

Virginia waited more than a decade for federal funds to build two nursing homes for veterans. But when the money never came, the General Assembly forged ahead on its own, setting aside almost $100 million state dollars for the projects.

Mallory Noe-Payne reports.

The two facilities, one in Fauquier and the other in Virginia Beach, are expected to open by the end of 2019.

In a ceremony in Richmond Wednesday, Governor Terry McAuliffe announced the facility in Virginia Beach will be named the Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Care Center. Army Staff Sergeant Christopher Cabacoy was from Virginia Beach, and killed while serving in Afghanistan.

“This July will be seven years since he’s passed,” says Tamara Cabacoy, his widow. “So even though the days get easier, but things like this reminds you that he’s not forgotten.”

Cabacoy attended Wednesday’s ceremony with their 14-year-old son. The new center will be just down the road from their home.

“Everytime we drive by it, it will be great to see our name on the building and he can say ‘Yeah that’s my named after my dad. Yes, I’m related to that name.’”

The state-run facilities will provide housing and services for hundreds of aging veterans, including an Alzheimer’s and memory care unit.