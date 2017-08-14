Va News Topics: Strongest Alcoholic Beverage, Saving a Virginia Island

A new law has opened the way for Virginia ABC stores to sell the strongest alcoholic beverage ever made available in state liquor outlets. But it won't be on the shelves at every location. And, residents of a disappearing Virginia island in the Chesapeake Bay are looking to a project in Maryland as a way to save their home. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week on the Virginia Public Access Project's Va News link at vpap.org.

Va News Topics: DuPont Settlement, Va Beach Senior Class Rankings

By Aug 7, 2017
DuPont has agreed to pay the largest environmental damage award ever in Virginia. The money will go toward restoring ecosystems damaged by a mercury discharge from a DuPont plant in Waynesboro. And, senior class rankings and valedictorians may soon become relics of the past in Virginia Beach. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week on the Virginia Public Access Project's Va News link at vpap.org.

Va News Topics: Historic Courtroom, Coal Ash and Oysters

By Jul 31, 2017
A Virginia county is looking to avoid legal complications while it decides what to do about a religious message discovered in a historic courtroom. And, it may surprise many people to hear that coal ash was once used in the Chesapeake Bay to support oysters. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week on the Virginia Public Access Project's Va News link at vpap.org.

VA News Topics: Goose Protest, Turtle Prosthetic

By Jul 17, 2017
Neighbors have marched in protest and a congressman has gotten involved after federal officials euthanized more than 100 geese in Virginia Beach...and an accidental injury to a pet turtle has given Virginia researchers a chance to accomplish something  never done before.  