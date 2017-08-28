Va News Topics: Federal Erosion Funding, Newborn Sleep Safety

A new federal grant is on the way to help in the ongoing battle against erosion and pollution on Virginia's Atlantic shore. And, new parents concerned about their babies sleeping safely will be able to try an idea that's getting a lot of attention in Europe. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week on the Virginia Public Access Project's Va News link at vpap.org.

Va News Topics: Pig Chase, Northern Virginia Visionary

By Aug 21, 2017
A contest in which children chase pigs at a Virginia county fair has generated a pair of petitions and worldwide attention. And, one of the people who made Northern Virginia what it is today is being remembered as a true visionary. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week on the Virginia Public Access Project's Va News link at vpap.org.

Va News Topics: Strongest Alcoholic Beverage, Saving a Virginia Island

By Aug 14, 2017
A new law has opened the way for Virginia ABC stores to sell the strongest alcoholic beverage ever made available in state liquor outlets. But it won't be on the shelves at every location. And, residents of a disappearing Virginia island in the Chesapeake Bay are looking to a project in Maryland as a way to save their home. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week on the Virginia Public Access Project's Va News link at vpap.org.

Va News Topics: DuPont Settlement, Va Beach Senior Class Rankings

By Aug 7, 2017
DuPont has agreed to pay the largest environmental damage award ever in Virginia. The money will go toward restoring ecosystems damaged by a mercury discharge from a DuPont plant in Waynesboro. And, senior class rankings and valedictorians may soon become relics of the past in Virginia Beach. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week on the Virginia Public Access Project's Va News link at vpap.org.