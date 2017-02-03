Trump's Refugee Ban Has Caused a Unique Problem for One Charlottesville Service Agency

The public outpouring of support for refugees continues, with one social service agency in Charlottesville reporting it’s overwhelmed.

Sandy Hausman has that story.

The International Rescue Committee in Charlottesville and Richmond works with the State Department to find housing, employment and services for refugees starting a new life in central Virginia. The organization has a staff of 27 and assistance from volunteers, but lately Director Harriet Kuhr says the IRC has more of them than it can use.

“Just in Charlottesville we’ve had 200 new applications from people who want to volunteer with us.”

Before the President issued his executive order, the IRC hoped to resettle 400 people here this year, but Kuhr says only a handful will arrive any time soon – the rest blocked by an executive order of 90-120 days, depending on country of origin.

So her staff will use this time to think about and launch new services for refugees already here, and for those who’d like to help Kuhr has one idea.

“State your support for refugees to your elected officials, especially to our Congressional representatives. What they’re hearing from the public is making an impression.”

Of course the International Rescue Committee also appreciates financial contributions and may, eventually find other things for new volunteers to do.