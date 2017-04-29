Trump Holds Rally in Pennsylvania As Journalists Gather At Annual D.C. Dinner

President Donald Trump is passing on one of the biggest events on Washington's annual social calendar and, instead, spending his 100th day in office focused on trade and holding a rally in Harrisburg, Ps.

Breaking with tradition, Trump will be a no-show at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner taking place Saturday night in D.C. It will be the first time in 36 years that the president has not attended the event. Back in 1981, President Ronald Reagan did not attend because he was recovering from an assassination attempt. President Jimmy Carter did not attend in 1978 and in 1980. President Richard Nixon did not attend the dinner in 1974 and 1972.

Rather than attending the annual dinner — where the president traditionally is the opening act for a well-known Hollywood comedian and is also the butt of many of the event's jokes — Trump has opted to take a short trip from Washington to Pennsylvania. Trump is set to visit a tool manufacturing company in Harrisburg where he will sign an executive order directing the Commerce Department and the U.S. trade representative to conduct a review of existing U.S. international trade and investment agreements. Then Trump will hold a "Make America Great Again" rally also in Harrisburg before returning to Washington.

The move — to hold a rally in a battleground state and miss the annual dinner known for glitzy elbow-rubbing between Washington journalists and Hollywood celebrities — seems designed to thumb the presidential nose at the Washington press corps, with whom Trump continues to have a tense relationship, while also highlighting Trump's accomplishments on his 100th day in the Oval Office.

Indeed, the White House has spent much of the past week before Saturday holding events, putting out press releases and otherwise seeking headlines intended to highlight what it views as the new administration's successes in the last 100 days. The president himself seems keenly aware that the day is historically a symbolic moment for the media, pundits, the country and perhaps even much of the world to assess his young presidency.

"Mainstream (FAKE) media refuses to state our long list of achievements, including 28 legislative signings, strong borders & great optimism!," Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon.

And Trump used his annual weekly address to amplify his message. "My fellow Americans, I truly believe that the first 100 days of my administration has been just about the most successful in our country's history," he said in a video posted on YouTube Saturday. The president spent the remaining four minutes of the weekly address laying out his actions and accomplishments since taking office and echoing the familiar themes of his successful 2016 campaign.

Despite Trump's efforts to focus on his successes, he did not make it through his 100th day in office without another major protest.

The People's Climate March occurred in Washington and other cities across the globe in an effort to bring attention to the new administration's skeptical views on climate change, planned cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency and generally more solicitous approach to business interests that might adversely impact the climate and the environment in various ways.

In Washington, thousands of demonstrators braved sweltering heat approaching 90 degrees and marched down Pennsylvania Avenue from near the U.S. Capitol to Trump's new home, the White House.

