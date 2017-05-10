Related Program: 
PRI's The World

Trump fired Comey: Cue the hilarious cartoons worldwide

By Carol Hills 18 minutes ago

Many American cartoonists have compared President Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey to Richard Nixon's "Saturday Night Massacre" in 1973 — when Nixon terminated a special prosecutor looking into Watergate. Cartoonists outside the United States seem to prefer to riff on the hidden hand of Russia and other familiar Trumpisms. Here are some of the images circulating the globe: 

Rod Emmerson of New Zealand 

Christian Durando of Italy

Michael de Adder of Canada

Other cartoonists are using Trump stereotypes like "You're fired!" to explain the move.

Dawn Mockler of Canada

Osama Hajjaj of Jordan

Miguel Cordova of Peru

And then there is Russia, lurking in the background, calling all the shots.

Martin Sutovec of Slovakia


