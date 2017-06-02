Trump Asks Supreme Court To Reinstate Travel Ban

Originally published on June 2, 2017 1:00 am
The Trump administration late Thursday filed two petitions with the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to reverse rulings by courts in Hawaii, Washington state and Maryland which blocked a temporary ban on travel to the United States from six majority-Muslim countries.
The preliminary injunctions in Hawaii and Washington state were upheld by the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. The preliminary injunction in Maryland was upheld by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.
