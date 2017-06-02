Trump asked, 'At what point do they start laughing at us as a country?' Um, right now.

President Donald Trump put it out there.
"At what point does America get demeaned? At what point do they start laughing at us, as a country?" he asked Thursday, during his major announcement from the White House Rose Garden that the US would be withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement. "We want fair treatment for its citizens and we want fair treatment for our taxpayers. We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore. And they won’t be. They won’t be."
But, it turns out, they will. And they are.
Here are some of the best cartoon burns out there responding to Trump's decision to relinquish, as many observers see it, America's global leadership on climate change.
in out....#trumpclimate pic.twitter.com/ythckuppbp
— patrick corrigan (@startoons) June 2, 2017
America First!
Earth Last! #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/O0PixEKCyw
— DER SPIEGEL (@DerSPIEGEL) June 1, 2017
Little manhttps://t.co/THMdlUiEAv#Trump #ClimateChangeIsReal #climate #trumpclimate pic.twitter.com/16LGwLV5at
— Vasco Gargalo (@vascogargalo) June 2, 2017
#makeourplanetgreatagain #MakeThePlanetGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/hnLYKbycmY
— luc descheemaeker (@osekoer) June 2, 2017
excusez moi @FinancialReview #ParisAgreement #trump pic.twitter.com/c6JovNffTm
— david rowe (@roweafr) June 2, 2017
We need Captain Planet! pic.twitter.com/njTsvs3ZXe
— Tjeerd Royaards (@Royaards) June 2, 2017
.@PatChappatte on President Trump's withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris climate accord https://t.co/hNzqyoqCq8 pic.twitter.com/zOR2gMxupf
— NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) June 2, 2017
#Trump's #ParisAccord decision. @roweafr's latest cartoon. For more: https://t.co/D2Cj5Sg3xU pic.twitter.com/IhqS7ArRSy
— Financial Review (@FinancialReview) June 1, 2017
PARIS CLIMATE AGREEMENThttps://t.co/vthnji3vIr
https://t.co/WPoBceleGc
#Trump #ParisAccordPullOut #ClimateChange #G7 pic.twitter.com/EHHQ6Hkb1R
— Marian Kamensky (@MarianKamensky1) June 2, 2017
From PRI's The World ©2017 PRI