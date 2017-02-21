TomTom to Celebrate Small Cities, Big Ideas

In less than two months, the city of Charlottesville will host a festival that celebrates founders – people who come up with good ideas and turn them into thriving companies and organizations. At a preview event, planners said they would focus on how small cities can become big players in the 21st century.

Sandy Hausman has details.

Tom Tom kicks off April 10th in Charlottesville, but director Paul Beyer decided to celebrate early – inviting hundreds of people to hear about this year’s festival of music, art, food and innovation.

"Keynote speakers this year will be folks like Kim Jordan, who founded New Belgium Brewery, which is the 8th largest brewery in the country to Dave McClure, one of the world's leading angel investors. His fund has invested in over 1,600 start-ups across the globe," Beyer says. "What’s interesting is he comes from a small town in West Virginia.”

And that’s important this year, because the festival has invited leaders from small cities around the country to talk about what’s made them successful.

"Everything from innovation districts to coding schools to creative place-making initiatives that make people feel civic pride in their hometowns,” Beyer explains.

The Darden School of Business will send faculty to take notes and prepare case studies that other cities can use to guide their development. Also planning to attend, Kathy Spangler, who’s gearing up for the 2019 Commemoration.

"In 1619, four major historical events took place – the first representative legislative assembly in the new world, the first reported Africans to English North America, the arrival of women to build permanency in the colony, and of course the original English Thanksgiving," she explains. "We like to think of Virginia as the original startup in America.”

Most TomTom events are free, but here's a link to ticketed events.