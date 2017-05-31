Three Democrats to Challenge Garrett in Fifth Congressional District

With more than 17 months to go, three Democrats are already challenging Congressman Tom Garrett to represent Virginia’s largest district. The Fifth Congressional District stretches from the North Carolina border into Northern Virginia, including Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Danville. Sandy Hausman reports on the latest candidate to seek the seat.

46-year-old Andrew Sneathern got an enthusiastic response when he announced plans to run against Congressman Tom Garrett, a Freedom Caucus Republican who failed to show up for scheduled meetings with constituents in Charlottesville, then held two town hall meetings where attendance was limited to those who got tickets.

“Even if I don’t like what you have to say," Sneathern told a cheering crowd, "I will give you the respect you deserve, and I will listen to what you have to say.”

Sneathern grew up on a farm in Missouri. That’s where his two sons will spend their summer while Dad campaigns.

“Our boys are the most precious gift that God ever gave us.," Sneathern said, his voice choked by emotion. "I still remember the first time I held Jackson, and when I looked at that new life, I wanted nothing more for him than a better world, and I promised him then that I would do everything I could to make that better world possible.”

But before he can go after Garrett he’ll have to defeat two other Democrats.

30-year-old Adam Slate works in finance at the University of Virginia Health System and is president of his church. He says he’ll reach out to faith groups to lend his campaign a moral focus. 38-year-old RD Huffstetler also hails from Charlottesville. A former farm boy, Marine and entrepreneur, he has two masters degrees from Harvard and spent five years working in Silicon Valley.

All three candidates are aware of the long odds for a Democrat in the Fifth. Donald Trump carried the district by 11% points, and Tom Garrett beat his opponent with 58% of the vote.