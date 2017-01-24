Teachers Hit Hard by State Budget Gap

Teachers in Virginia took to the capital Monday — lobbying hard for a pay raise that’s been slashed as the state looks to close a $1.5 billion budget shortfall.

Mallory Noe-Payne has more.

"Education is the first thing to go, the first thing that’s expendable is education dollars. And we have so few education dollars," said Shannon Geraghty, who has taught in Virginia for almost 30 years.

Geraghty traveled to the capitol along with colleagues from Prince William County.

"Whenever we get our raises in the contract at the end of the year we laugh about 'How much did you get?' 'Oh, I got $1.60, oh we can go to McDonald’s,' Our dollar menu raises, it’s pathetic," she says.

The Governor had suggested a one-time, 1.5-percent bonus as a consolation this year, but — so far— it's unclear if lawmakers have jumped on the idea.

Although raises for teachers aren't in the future, the budget does include an increase in per-student spending.