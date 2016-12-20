A Tale of Two Voters: Looking at How Rich and Poor People Voted This Year

Rich people and poor people often end up voting the same way, depending on where they live. But a new analysis of voter data from the election shows some parts of Virginia are divided along class lines.

Michael Pope looks at the numbers.

Voting precincts in one geographic area normally have similar voting patterns, even if there are socio-economic differences among the precincts.

Take, for example, Northern Virginia. The precincts of that part of the state went overwhelmingly blue for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, despite variations in income. And on the flipside, the precincts in the southwest part of the state also voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump despite income variations.

But, according to an analysis of VPAP data by Mark Rozell at George Mason University, that pattern doesn't hold true for Richmond and Hampton Roads.

Rozell says part of the explanation is the culture of these areas.

“In the Hampton Roads area as well as Richmond, you know, are not quite as socially progressive as the Northern Virginia region," explains Rozell. "And so you see higher income voters, higher educated voters a little bit more toward Trump.”

Quentin Kidd at Christopher Newport University says the economy is another important explanation.

“Both Hampton Roads and Richmond, central Virginia, have parts of their economies that do really well. But then they also have parts of the economies that really struggle," says Kidd. "And so you see that reflected in the vote choice by jurisdiction.”

Whatever the reason behind the difference, it’s clear that rich voters and poor voters in Northern Virginia played a decisive role in carrying the state for Clinton.