State Bill Would Fine Hunters for Trespassing Dogs

Hunting season is over in Virginia, but state lawmakers are still debating what to do about landowners who want hunting dogs off their property. The issue is especially hot in southside, where hunting with hounds is a long-standing tradition. Sandy Hausman reports from Mecklenberg County, about 50 miles east of Danville.

People who use hounds to track deer will tell you this sport is as much about the skill of the dogs as it is about bagging a buck. Cecil Robbins has been hunting all his life.

“It’s very important to the people here in Southside Virginia, because that’s the way we grew up,” he says.

Robbins argues there is little skill involved in shooting a deer from a blind.

“When you’re sitting in a stand, the deer has no idea you’re there. He just walks by, and it’s kind of like an ambush.”

Many hounds are fitted with radio collars so hunters can follow in trucks or retrieve the dogs if they get lost. They don’t want these valuable pups wandering onto roads or highways.

But the use of hounds is threatened by a growing population of city folk who have purchased rural land and don’t want hunting dogs on their property.

“They’ve never been exposed to it, and they buy five acres, and they want to rule everybody then,” says hunter Cecil Robbins.

Lawmakers in Richmond are now debating House Bill 1900, which would fine hunters $100 the first time and $250 the second time one of their dogs is caught on private property if the owner has asked in writing or posted signs putting their land off limits to hunting dogs.